Letters: Major crimes

Once again new evidence of major crimes within another trusted agency seems to fall on deaf ears in Washington, D.C.

When Lois Lerner of the IRS was caught responsible for slow walking Tea Party applications for 501-c status in the lead up to the 2012 election, she resigned with full benefits. In 2017, the IRS was found guilty and fined $3.5 million.

So what?

Now in a commentary published April 11 by The Wall Street Journal, Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson explains newly un-redacted footnotes showing the FBI team investigating the Trump campaign knew in early 2017 The Steele dossier was in fact loaded with phony intel from a known Russian disinformation campaign.

Instead of curtailing the investigation, they ramped it up, withheld exculpatory information in seeking FISA (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act) surveillance, even doctored an email to cover up their duplicity.

This is criminal in most jurisdictions and would land you in jail even as Russian traitors; But not in Washington, D.C.

If it hurts Republicans or Donald Trump — no matter how egregious — it gets the wink and the obligatory yawn from the media to the highest reaches of the FBI.