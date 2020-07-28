Letters: Mail-in security

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During his interview with Chris Wallace on Fox News, the president of the United States refused to commit to accepting the outcome of the 2020 election and went on to rail against mail-in voting saying, "I think mail-in voting is going to rig the election."

His comments about mail-in voting have concerned me for quite some time, so much so that I contacted Jaime Herrera Beutler's Vancouver office on May 28 to ask where she stands on the issue. I believe she owes her constituents, the nation, and most importantly, the president an answer to that question. How worried is she about fraud in our state due to mail-in ballots?

Several weeks later, I contacted her through her website with the same questions. Finally, on July 8, I left yet another message, this time at her Washington, D.C,. office. I assume she has had enough time to form an opinion on the subject. Perhaps if enough of us ask her that question, she can give the American people some insight into her experience in getting elected in a state that has successfully used that method of voting for many election cycles.

Bernadette O'Brien

Longview