Letters: Mail-in mistakes

I see the problem with voting by mail. We received five ballots in the mail. Two of the five are correct. We should have received three ballots. My husband did not receive a ballot and we received three ballots for people we do not know. These three ballots have our address on them.
We bought our home from the original owners. The names on the ballots do not even match the prior owners' names
This is very alarming and is an excellent example of why mail in voting is so very flawed. I now understand why President Trump is so against mail in voting.
Angela Buckiewicz
Longview
