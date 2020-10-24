 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Mail-in mistakes

Letters: Mail-in mistakes

{{featured_button_text}}

I see the problem with voting by mail. We received five ballots in the mail. Two of the five are correct. We should have received three ballots. My husband did not receive a ballot and we received three ballots for people we do not know. These three ballots have our address on them.

We bought our home from the original owners. The names on the ballots do not even match the prior owners' names

This is very alarming and is an excellent example of why mail in voting is so very flawed. I now understand why President Trump is so against mail in voting.

Angela Buckiewicz

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Walsh finds solutions

As an administrator of the low-income senior housing apartment building, Campus Towers, and an advocate for affordable housing, I was able to …

Letters

Letters: First-hand look

Being a heathen Marxist, I decided to see first hand what local Republican voters really think and feel by throwing on an American flag bandan…

Letters

Letters: Salmon is king

With all the controversy of Native American references for mascots, a simple suggestion for Kalama High School's replacement of Charlie Chinoo…

Letters

Letters: Lockstep voting

If you like Donald Trump's pitiful treatment of small businesses and his hatred of unions, you should vote for his disciple Jaime Herrera Beut…

Letters

Letters: Established record

Given the current challenges we face due to the economic crisis, it is essential that the 19th Legislative District be represented by someone …

Letters

Letters: Weber works for us

Regardless of your political beliefs, I would encourage you to vote for Dennis Weber to maintain his seat as a Cowlitz County commissioner.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News