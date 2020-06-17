Letters: Mail-in ballots

Letters: Mail-in ballots

President Trump recently threatened to withhold federal funding to Michigan and Nevada over those states' lawful actions related to absentee ballots amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

He showed indifference to suffering Americans, contempt for voting and again proved he believes the presidency is a tool to misuse for his personal gain. He also broke federal law.

• 18 U.S. Code 598 reads, "Whoever uses any part of any appropriation made by Congress for work relief, relief, or for increasing employment by providing loans and grants for public-works projects, or exercises or administers any authority conferred by any Appropriation Act for the purpose of interfering with, restraining, or coercing any individual in the exercise of his right to vote at any election, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than one year, or both."

The president is attacking the fundamental rights of American citizens. Where is the outrage from the champions of individual rights, states’ rights, and the rule of law? Rep. Jim Walsh? Commissioner Arne Mortensen? Sheriff Brad Thurman? Will Rep.Jaime Hererra-Beutler maintain her deafening silence over Trump’s criminality when he aims his fire at Washington state over our mail-in elections?

Thomas Samuels

Longview

