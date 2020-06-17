Letters: Mail-in ballots

He showed indifference to suffering Americans, contempt for voting and again proved he believes the presidency is a tool to misuse for his personal gain. He also broke federal law.

• 18 U.S. Code 598 reads, "Whoever uses any part of any appropriation made by Congress for work relief, relief, or for increasing employment by providing loans and grants for public-works projects, or exercises or administers any authority conferred by any Appropriation Act for the purpose of interfering with, restraining, or coercing any individual in the exercise of his right to vote at any election, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than one year, or both."