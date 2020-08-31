Letters: Magic infrastructure

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Do you believe in magic?

Train impacts from an additional 16 trains daily, including increased cancer, noise, state-wide rail incapacities, especially affecting minority and low-income residents, caused the denial of a shoreline permit for the Millennium coal terminal. Removing at-grade rail crossings at Industrial and Oregon ways offers only partial mitigation. Yet elected officials argue in federal grant applications the $98 million IWOW (Industrial Way/Oregon Way) SR432/433 raised intersection is justified based on traffic congestion caused by anticipating 30 trains a day by 2040, an increase of 26 trains.

What anticipated development will require so many unit trains? How will our civic leaders magically eliminate impacts from 26 trains a day that failed for 16 trains? Will they wave a magic wand over the two at-grade crossings east of the IWOW intersection, or the limited Cowlitz River rail bridge?

Our civic leaders talk about transparency and promoting economic development. What exactly is the goal and new infrastructure needed to accommodate BNSF (Burlington Northern Santa Fe) unit trains?

Let us hear about economic development that does not involve fossil fuel cargoes or unit trains.

Diane Dick

Longview