Letters: Love and support

During these uncertain times, The Villager has felt nothing but love and support.

Thank you to the Cowlitz County Department of Health, the City of Castle Rock and the Cowlitz County Incident response team for your emails and calls letting us know we are cared about and supported.

Thank you, Castle Rock School District administrators and teachers for giving and thinking of us. Family members of all we care for, your cards and donations of cleaning supplies they are appreciated

Thanks to The Flower Pot for sharing beautiful flowers with us. Thanks to Pollen for the generous donation of yummy soaps and Ruth Ann and Mary Baxter for the homemade masks.

To have our community come together to support one another is heartwarming and humbling. Thank you from the bottom of hearts.

Stay healthy and stay home that is the best gift we can give to each other.

Thank you everyone.

Mindy Kleine

Castle Rock