Letters: Love and support

Letters: Love and support

{{featured_button_text}}

During these uncertain times, The Villager has felt nothing but love and support.

Thank you to the Cowlitz County Department of Health, the City of Castle Rock and the Cowlitz County Incident response team for your emails and calls letting us know we are cared about and supported.

Thank you, Castle Rock School District administrators and teachers for giving and thinking of us. Family members of all we care for, your cards and donations of cleaning supplies they are appreciated

Thanks to The Flower Pot for sharing beautiful flowers with us. Thanks to Pollen for the generous donation of yummy soaps and Ruth Ann and Mary Baxter for the homemade masks.

To have our community come together to support one another is heartwarming and humbling. Thank you from the bottom of hearts.

Stay healthy and stay home that is the best gift we can give to each other.

Thank you everyone.

Mindy Kleine

Castle Rock

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Worthless words

Here’s a thought: Since a large number of county residents in our service-based economy are suffering, direct action to help them at the local…

Letters

Letters: Reject socialism

It's freeeeee! The promises of socialism certainly sound appealing. After all, given a choice between getting something for nothing or having …

Letters

Letters: Know better

On March 24, I just had to get out for a drive so I could see something other than these four walls.

Letters

Letters: Dam safety

Removal of dams could significantly affect Longview, as well as the other communities along the Columbia River.

Letters

Letters: Red state delays

Red states delaying sheltering in place and not closing the unnecessary businesses and schools is causing the COVID-19 virus to run rampant.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News