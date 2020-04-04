Letters: Loony left

Letters: Loony left

Well, isn't that interesting.

The people of Mexico don't want Americans coming into their country unless they have been screened for diseases. Mexican protesters blocked traffic at the Nogales border crossing between Arizona and the state of Sonora, expressing their concerns that Americans and others driving in from the United States could possibly spread the deadly COVID-19.

Where, oh, where are all the outraged liberals at this time? Why are they not at the boarder protesting this injustice? It seems to me that the brave Mexican people believe their country's welfare is more important than commerce.

If we could only get the loony left to feel the same way about America and legal Americans.

Stephen Waitkus

Kelso

