Letters: Looking ahead

We are two weeks away from celebrating Jesus Christ's birthday on Christmas Day.
I love this time of the year when we get to celebrate Jesus Christ's birth with our families, but this year is very different. With the coronavirus hurting our country, being with our families will be very different this year. I pray every day that this awful virus just goes way and leaves us alone, but we do need to wear our masks.
Let us remember that it isn't X-mas, but Christmas. Let each of us enjoy Christmas with our families and have a wonderful new year.
Cody Wells
Centralia
