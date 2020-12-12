 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Looking ahead

Letters: Looking ahead

{{featured_button_text}}

We are two weeks away from celebrating Jesus Christ's birthday on Christmas Day.

I love this time of the year when we get to celebrate Jesus Christ's birth with our families, but this year is very different. With the coronavirus hurting our country, being with our families will be very different this year. I pray every day that this awful virus just goes way and leaves us alone, but we do need to wear our masks.

Let us remember that it isn't X-mas, but Christmas. Let each of us enjoy Christmas with our families and have a wonderful new year.

Cody Wells

Centralia

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: So long, Jay

Hers's something we may all agree on, fans and critics alike. Gov. Jay Inslee would rather be in the "other" Washington. And, we agree he woul…

Letters

Letters: What happened?

It seems to me that the letters to the editor section has decreased dramatically. I figured this might happen when it was announced that there…

Letters

Letters: No justification

Early in 2020, we were abruptly introduced to a new global threat in the form of COVID-19 and since that time the world has been dealing with …

Letters

Letters: Flynn did nothing wrong

A recent letter to the editor writer criticized President Donald Trump for pardoning criminal behavior, almost certainly referring to his pard…

Letters

Letters: Must be thrilled

The Feds will no longer dictate to states the methods they may use to implement the death penalty. President Trump's Christian base must be thrilled.

Letters

Letters: It's only fair

People who didn't want President Trump had to endure him for four years so the people who don't want Joe Biden for president can endure him fo…

Letters

Letters: No matter the reason

Governors by their executive orders have purported to use state law to interfere with freedoms without due process that are guaranteed by the …

Letters

Letters: Orange occupant

I am happy I won't have to listen to the Orange Occupant of the White House spew his fabrications, childish tantrums, pardons for criminal beh…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News