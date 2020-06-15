Letters: Look no further

What’s not so heartening is the simple fact The Daily News allows its Letters to the Editor section to be used as a venue for espousing falsehoods, conspiracy theories and the like. People can blame antifa all they want for the rioting and destruction at these otherwise peaceful demonstrations across the country, but at the end of the day it’s some of the people and groups that latch on to some of these “opinions” that are proven to be the real domestic terrorists.
Look no further than Tim McVeigh who was executed for his part in the Oklahoma City bombing. Giving these ideas a publishing platform that’s supposed to be a source of objective journalism does the community a disservice and emboldens those who have a proven track record of committing murder and acts of violence.
Nicholas Herboth
Rainier
