Letters: Look no further

Letters: Look no further

{{featured_button_text}}

What’s not so heartening is the simple fact The Daily News allows its Letters to the Editor section to be used as a venue for espousing falsehoods, conspiracy theories and the like. People can blame antifa all they want for the rioting and destruction at these otherwise peaceful demonstrations across the country, but at the end of the day it’s some of the people and groups that latch on to some of these “opinions” that are proven to be the real domestic terrorists.

Look no further than Tim McVeigh who was executed for his part in the Oklahoma City bombing. Giving these ideas a publishing platform that’s supposed to be a source of objective journalism does the community a disservice and emboldens those who have a proven track record of committing murder and acts of violence.

Nicholas Herboth

Rainier

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Let fireworks fly

This year, perhaps more then ever, we need to celebrate our country, our America, our history and our people on the Fourth of July. Fly our fl…

Letters

Letters: Do you believe?

I recently read an opinion piece by a professor from Columbia University that evangelical Christians are more likely than most people to accep…

Letters

Letters: Recognizing youth

Tragedies and serious events occur daily and become the headlines to our print and electronic media. Many people avoid these media because of …

Letters

Letters to the Editor: Myers

In her June 5 letter to the editor, Sherry Davis thanked Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, for his handling of COVID-19 to keep us from ending up l…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News