Letters: Look for Long

Carolyn Long signs are disappearing. I suspect they are being removed by someone who really is afraid Long is the better candidate.

Look hard for signs for Carolyn Long. Political signs for Long may be getting fewer, but she is that rare candidate who almost is too good to be true. She is educated and intelligent. She is available. She listens and she cares. She believes in the availability of health care for all of us. She holds “in-person” town halls and will continue to do so if she is elected.

Long will be a dynamic representative for us in Congress. She has been endorsed by Joe Biden. I am excited she is so interested in representing us. I sincerely encourage you to vote for Carolyn Long in November.

Margaret Lapic

Longview

