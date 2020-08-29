 Skip to main content
Letters: Long's accessibility

When I first met Carolyn Long at a town hall in 2018, she shared her story of working on her family’s off-the-highway produce stand.

She took that trade to Safeway where she worked a family-wage job and was a member of UFCW (United Food and Commercial Workers) Local 555. That family-wage job allowed her to pay her way through college and ultimately become a Washington State University professor and leader in our community.

Long has proved herself to be a person with a strong work ethic who is committed to Southwest Washingtonians. Before COVID-19, she held numerous town halls throughout the Third Congressional District and after she has held many Coffee With Carolyn Zoom meetings to talk with and explain her positions to people throughout the district

Her accessibility is a breath of fresh air compared to our current representative, Jaime Herrera Beutler, who has so far been unwilling to commit to debating Long. We need a representative who is willing to meet with her constituents. If you haven’t met Long yet, join her on Facebook for a livestreamed town hall and ask a question.

John Melink

Longview

