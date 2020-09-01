 Skip to main content
Letters: Long will work for us

I am supporting Carolyn Long for Congress.

Here is what she will work on for us.

Long will work to keep Affordable Healthcare Act and add a public option to help citizens get healthcare. About 43% of working citizens do not have stable health care. Around 25% of Americans cannot afford healthcare.

Long will work to get broadband all over this country. There are places in Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties which do have broadband access. We all need to be able to use the internet and/or a wireless phone.

The way we do student loans in this country needs to be reformed. Long will work so that student loan money is going toward the economy. Young people do not need to be in debt so they cannot buy a home.

Our country is in need of work to fix our crumbling infrastructure. Very little has been done on our infrastructure for years. Long will work to get money to work on our roads and replace or repair bridges.

Long will work on equal pay for equal work determined by skill, not gender.

Please join me in supporting Carolyn Long for Congress.

Susan Lee Schwartz

Longview

