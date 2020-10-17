Letters: Long is focused

I just watched (Oct. 9) the League of Women Voters debate between Third Congressional District candidates Jaime Herrera Beutler and Carolyn Long.

In a nutshell, Long cleaned Beutler's clock. By the time closing statements came up, Beutler was flailing and re-cycling points already refuted during the course of the debate. Long was disciplined, focused and relentless. Long has thought about the issues and staked out responsible positions.

Beutler has wasted 10 years of our time and money with ineffectual representation. She is a Trumpian Handmaiden flake. I am voting for Long and I urge every thinking voter in the Third District to rid us of this parasite Beutler.

Patrick Borunda

Yacolt, Wash.