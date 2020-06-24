Letters: Long for Congress

I’m not a Democrat or a Republican. I want to vote for good, hard-working, honest people. The power of listening to people is something I came to value in my 57 years as a barber and second-generation small business owner. As a former small business owner, I want someone in Congress who understands the values of hard work and commits to doing the job right. Ten years ago, I campaigned and worked hard to elect the current Representative, Jaime Herrera Beutler. Since that work, I have watched as our representative has let us, small guys — the people she represents — fall to the wayside. In fact, I haven’t seen her in 8 years.

However, I have seen Carolyn Long meet with people in every corner of this district. That value is one I want in my U.S. Representative. Carolyn not only listens to those in our community, she also listens and understands the needs of our rural communities across Southwest Washington, because she comes from one herself. From growing up and having to leave the 7th grade to help her family’s small business produce stand get up and running; to working a union job to pay for college; to raising a family, teaching students about the Constitution, and running for Congress; Carolyn Long is the hardest worker I’ve ever met. Now, in the face of this unprecedented crisis that will require a sustained recovery and a willingness to put people first, Southwest Washingtonians need a representative in Congress who is up to the challenge ahead; that person is Carolyn Long. Together, we can send Carolyn Long to Congress and finally get the representation we deserve.