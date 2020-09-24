Letters: Long cares about care

Carolyn Long is committed to that fight and will work for solutions that help Southwest Washington. Choosing between health care and rent is never easy. Long knows that struggle personally, as she lost her mother to cancer at a young age due to the financial burden of health care. Her own experiences living in rural and suburban areas means she is able to listen and respond with understanding and serve the needs of our communities. Carolyn Long is a problem-solver, who is ready to work across the aisle to find solutions that will expand health care access, connect our rural areas with broadband and support small businesses.