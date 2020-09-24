 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Long cares about care

Letters: Long cares about care

{{featured_button_text}}

As our community grapples with the health and economic impacts of COVID-19, we need a representative in Congress for Legislative District 3 who will fight for our access to affordable health care.

Carolyn Long is committed to that fight and will work for solutions that help Southwest Washington. Choosing between health care and rent is never easy. Long knows that struggle personally, as she lost her mother to cancer at a young age due to the financial burden of health care. Her own experiences living in rural and suburban areas means she is able to listen and respond with understanding and serve the needs of our communities. Carolyn Long is a problem-solver, who is ready to work across the aisle to find solutions that will expand health care access, connect our rural areas with broadband and support small businesses.

It is with certainty that I endorse Carolyn Long to be our voice in Congress.

Jeanine Tweedie

Long Beach

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Who I want

I am voting for Carolyn Long to represent Southwest Washington in the United States Congress.

Letters

Letters: Shop local troubles

Today (Friday, Sept. 18) my husband and I went into a shop at the mall. The employee who greeted was not wearing a mask as well as another emp…

Letters

Letters: Trust the facts

As our country and world grapple with the effects of coronavirus, one fact we all can agree on is that China lied about and hid the virus for …

Letters

Letters: Ignoring constituents

Woodland Mayor Will Finn's Sept. 15 letter to the editor begging the public to push forward a plant (that will really only benefit Chinese pla…

Letters

Letters: Regulation goes too far

Sea lions and salmon have co-existed at sea and in the Columbia River forever. It is an outrage to learn the federal government is allowing ra…

Letters

Letters: We can't wait

Cowlitz County can no longer risk another decade of waiting for our ship to come in. The challenges ahead of us are going to require cooperati…

Letters

Letters: Merits, not labels

In response to Merrylee Lanehart’s Sept. 9 letter to the editor, being a patriot is not exclusive to any particular political party. A commitm…

Letters

Letters: Blame game

Today's (Sept. 14) news carried story's of Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Nancy Pelosi blaming the wildﬁres on P…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News