Letters: Lockstep voting

If you like Donald Trump's pitiful treatment of small businesses and his hatred of unions, you should vote for his disciple Jaime Herrera Beutler. Or, you can vote for Carolyn Long who comes from a small business background and cares for working people and unions.
Beutler's ads saying Long will raise taxes on working people and break small businesses is complete bull. Beutler's voting to get rid of Obamacare during an epidemic should show her lockstep voting with the worst president in America's history.
Dale Loiselle
Longview
