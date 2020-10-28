 Skip to main content
Letters: Local investment

I am voting for Carolyn Long because she will do what our representative has failed to do for 10 years.

Carolyn Long will invest in building and repairing our roads, bridges and broadband internet. This will create countless family-wage jobs while improving our communities with safer roads and bridges.

Long is not in favor of tolling. She will be a fierce advocate for securing federal dollars to ease the burden on states and local governments for covering the cost of any bridges. By investing in this infrastructure, Carolyn Long is investing in us.

Pat Richards

Longview

