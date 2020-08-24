Letters: Listen to the experts

For months we have been told to listen to the experts. Now that the experts (pediatricians and Centers for Disease Control) are saying that keeping schools closed is going to be more harmful than having them open. Yet Gov. Jay Inslee and the teachers' union are not listening to the them. Why is that? One reason might be that the state of Washington has not put out a positivity rate since before Aug. 1 If there was a valid positivity rate, the answer to open or not to open schools would be much clearer.