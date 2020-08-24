 Skip to main content
Letters: Listen to the experts

Letters: Listen to the experts

“Extended school closure is harmful to children.” (cdc.gov).

For months we have been told to listen to the experts. Now that the experts (pediatricians and Centers for Disease Control) are saying that keeping schools closed is going to be more harmful than having them open. Yet Gov. Jay Inslee and the teachers' union are not listening to the them. Why is that? One reason might be that the state of Washington has not put out a positivity rate since before Aug. 1 If there was a valid positivity rate, the answer to open or not to open schools would be much clearer.

What is happening at the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) and what is the single parent to do? You know, the single parent who works at the grocery store, post office, hospital, pharmacy, gas station, and all the other people and places that are “essential." It is essential that educators are back in the classroom. Gov. Inslee needs to fix the problems at the DOH and start listening to the experts.

Janet Fannin

Cathlamet

