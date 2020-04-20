Letters: Life goes on

I am responding to Merry Lee Lanehart's letter to the editor (The Daily News, March 20.
Merry lee, should get a subscription to The Daily News and read the whole story.
People have jobs to do. Some may not like it, but life goes on.
I thank all the people who still are doing their jobs because, without them, a lost of people would go hungry. Without them, I might have to come to your house for a meal.
So, instead of complaining, why don't you volunteer somewhere in Kelso.
I'm sure someone would appreciate your help, not your criticism.
Calvin Hobbs
Castle Rock
