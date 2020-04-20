Letters: Life goes on

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am responding to Merry Lee Lanehart's letter to the editor (The Daily News, March 20.

Merry lee, should get a subscription to The Daily News and read the whole story.

People have jobs to do. Some may not like it, but life goes on.

I thank all the people who still are doing their jobs because, without them, a lost of people would go hungry. Without them, I might have to come to your house for a meal.

So, instead of complaining, why don't you volunteer somewhere in Kelso.

I'm sure someone would appreciate your help, not your criticism.

Calvin Hobbs

Castle Rock