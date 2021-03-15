Letters: Lie of omission

A lie of omission is being perpetuated to hide corruption by our PRAVDA-inspired media. And that is the suppression of the fact that the COVID-19 "vaccines" are allowed under an Emergency Use Authorization that would prevent their use if viable treatments were possible. And viable treatments are being found around the world of drugs commonly available in the U.S. But those treatments were "discredited" by issuing "trials" that over- or under-medicated, or left out necessary ingredients or were applied at the wrong time, and deemed "unproven" for COVID-19.
When used in other countries (India), they reduced the deaths from quadruple digits to double digits per 100,000 patients. Here, you are hospitalized if tested positive. In India you are given a prescription for a combination of drugs and sent home unless difficulty in breathing occurs. The hospital gets $6,000 from the feds if hospitalized. The drugs from India are less than $50. But their approval for use here would cut out the use of the "vaccines" that line the pockets of politicians such as Gov. Jay Inslee.
Lee Perry
Longview