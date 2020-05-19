Letters: Lie of omission

Seems hard to miss the point of ESSB 5395 that is obvious from the title of the bill (left out of original letter) — "Comprehensive Sexual Health Education Bill."

This is called a lie of omission. Why are we teaching sex in school when reading, writing and math taught us by Obama's Common Core has knocked the U.S. out of the top tier of competition with other countries of the world? We're no longer at the top. We are more like one quarter down among all the countries of the world. That's what this bill is about, really — pushing the socialist agenda over basic mental skills to our most vulnerable minds.

Lee Perry

Longview

Editor's note: Details on this or any other bill can be found on the Washington State Legislature website at https://app.leg.wa.gov/billinfo.

