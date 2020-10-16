Letters: Levy needs our help

The Rainier Cemetery District has the ongoing responsibility for maintaining and operating a long list of cemeteries in the Rainier and Clatskanie areas. This includes selling plots, digging holes as necessary and pushing all the paperwork needed for the operation. However, the overwhelming task is the maintenance: mowing the lawns, tending to the weeds and other landscaping features, as well as fixing the fences, and dealing with vandalism and stray cars that seem to regularly break through the fence and bash up the Woodbine Cemetery (adjacent to the Beaver Valley Grange).