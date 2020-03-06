Letters: Letters in truth

In Nancy Lewis' Feb. 26 letter to the editor, she makes the claim that George Soros has "funded migrant flows and worked with drug cartels." This is a proven myth/conspiracy theory, a blatant lie.
Why is The Daily news giving falsehoods a forum? Doing so serves no legitimate purpose, unless the goal is to give folks a public means to display their ignorance. If that's the case, then context needs to be given. If there is no context given, then you're giving legitimacy to falsehoods, which is the last thing that they need when you take into account that it wasn't long ago someone had mailed pipe bombs to George Soros citing similar such conspiracy theories.
You have free articles remaining.
Nick Herboth
Rainier
Editor's note: Views expressed in letters to the editor are those of the author only, and do not necessarily represent the opinions of The Daily News. They are not "fact checked" for veracity because we believe readers should be able to express their opinions, regardless of accuracy or truthfulness.