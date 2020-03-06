Letters: Letters in truth

Why is The Daily news giving falsehoods a forum? Doing so serves no legitimate purpose, unless the goal is to give folks a public means to display their ignorance. If that's the case, then context needs to be given. If there is no context given, then you're giving legitimacy to falsehoods, which is the last thing that they need when you take into account that it wasn't long ago someone had mailed pipe bombs to George Soros citing similar such conspiracy theories.