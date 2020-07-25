Letters: Let's take a third path

As for Rosemary Siipola as a choice for the lesser of two evils, let us not forget that she was fired from her job as a transportation planner for insubordination. And after one term as a Kalama City Council member, she was voted out of office for failure to carry out the will of her constituency and instead following her own agenda.
And, the citizens of Kalama won’t forget her vote to remove a 30-plus year veteran librarian who made front page news in The Daily News giving the citizens no explanation for the librarian’s removal.
Dictator Trump’s agenda needs to be crushed. Dump Mortensen. Siipola needs to retire from public service permanently. The third candidate is a better choice.
Dominic Ciancibelli
Kalama
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!