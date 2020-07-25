Letters: Let's take a third path

Letters: Let's take a third path

{{featured_button_text}}

As for Rosemary Siipola as a choice for the lesser of two evils, let us not forget that she was fired from her job as a transportation planner for insubordination. And after one term as a Kalama City Council member, she was voted out of office for failure to carry out the will of her constituency and instead following her own agenda.

And, the citizens of Kalama won’t forget her vote to remove a 30-plus year veteran librarian who made front page news in The Daily News giving the citizens no explanation for the librarian’s removal.

Dictator Trump’s agenda needs to be crushed. Dump Mortensen. Siipola needs to retire from public service permanently. The third candidate is a better choice.

Dominic Ciancibelli

Kalama

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Marxists

At the recent Black Lives Matter demonstration in Kelso, the counter demonstrators emphasized that the BLM organization is Marxist.

Letters

Letters: No accountability

Arne Mortensen came to me in 2016 to ask for my help getting him elected as a Cowlitz County commissioner. He would come to my barber shop eve…

Letters

Letters: Common sense

Thank you League of Women Voters for putting on the candidate forum for state senator representing the 19th Legislative District and having it…

Letters

Letters: Vote Siipola and Long

Please cast your vote for Rosemary Siipola (Cowlitz County commissioner, District No.1) and Carolyn Long (U.S. representative, Congressional D…

Letters

Letters: Endorsing Abbarno

As mayor of the City of Centralia, it is my honor to endorse Peter Abbarno for State House of Representatives in the 20th Legislative District.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News