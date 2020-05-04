Letters: Let's discuss

Letters: Let's discuss

{{featured_button_text}}

The Cowlitz County commissioners are right to question and discuss the blanket stay-at-home orders of Gov. Jay Inslee. I expect them to do this. It is not a “political discussion” or “political garbage” to question some of the illogical and asinine decrees made in the name of public health.

We know much more about this virus than we did six weeks ago. We should not remain in the same mode as if we have not gained more knowledge. Indeed, it may be that continuing to stay home will delay the herd immunity that we really need for the long-term good. Our leaders want us to sacrifice other known health issues so that we don’t “jeopardize” our health regarding this particular coronavirus.

Let us not forget that poverty and depression are killers and serious public health threats, just like seasonal flu.

To believe that staying home indefinitely for everyone is the best answer is to be ignorant and condescending regarding the need for people to work, the importance of a strong economy and living with the reality of unseen germs. 

Let the discussions and rational plans to get back to work continue by our local leaders, business owners and citizens.

Linda Dolph

Kalama

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: What missteps?

In a recent article, Sen. Patty Murray repeated the Democrat and media talking point that President Trump made several “missteps” in dealing w…

Letters

Letters: Reopening is risky

I am really concerned about how people are protesting to go back to work and not realizing the huge consequences that they are putting on them…

Letters

Letters: Truckers thank Woodland

I'm a truck driver from Caldwell, Idaho. I was needing to pick up building supplies in Woodland, on a recent Monday and needed a safe place to…

Letters

Letters: Flatten the curve

I was appalled to read today (April 21) that Sheriff Brad Thurman is advocating the Cowlitz County commissioners to cave to the protests again…

Letters

Letters: Who's paying?

This letter to the editor is to refute the letter from Greg Lapic (The Daily News, April 21) which states that the “president” is spending his…

Letters

Letters: Wise words

Arthur Ashe (1943-1993) said in a speech: "True heroism is remarkably sober, very undramatic. It's not the urge to surpass others at whatever …

Letters

Letters: It's simple

Many doctors now believe that coronavirus survivors will more than likely be left with some organ damage. The ranks of the people with preexis…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News