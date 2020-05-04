Letters: Let's discuss

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cowlitz County commissioners are right to question and discuss the blanket stay-at-home orders of Gov. Jay Inslee. I expect them to do this. It is not a “political discussion” or “political garbage” to question some of the illogical and asinine decrees made in the name of public health.

We know much more about this virus than we did six weeks ago. We should not remain in the same mode as if we have not gained more knowledge. Indeed, it may be that continuing to stay home will delay the herd immunity that we really need for the long-term good. Our leaders want us to sacrifice other known health issues so that we don’t “jeopardize” our health regarding this particular coronavirus.

Let us not forget that poverty and depression are killers and serious public health threats, just like seasonal flu.

To believe that staying home indefinitely for everyone is the best answer is to be ignorant and condescending regarding the need for people to work, the importance of a strong economy and living with the reality of unseen germs.

Let the discussions and rational plans to get back to work continue by our local leaders, business owners and citizens.

Linda Dolph

Kalama