Letters: Let's cooperate

Hey, folks. I don’t like COVID-19. I do not know anybody who does. It has affected us medically, economically, socially, psychologically, educationally, and other ways. It is not a hoax, not a conspiracy, not a foreign invasion. It is real and it is a public health crisis.

The coronavirus is not political; it does not care if you are conservative, liberal or middle-of-the-road. The more we try to deny its existence or threat, the longer it will take to resolve. You cannot resolve it by yourself. I cannot resolve it by myself. It takes all of working together. If you think your situation is more important than anyone else’s situation, you are part of the problem. The same goes for me.