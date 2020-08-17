You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Let's cooperate

Letters: Let's cooperate

{{featured_button_text}}

Hey, folks. I don’t like COVID-19. I do not know anybody who does. It has affected us medically, economically, socially, psychologically, educationally, and other ways. It is not a hoax, not a conspiracy, not a foreign invasion. It is real and it is a public health crisis.

The coronavirus is not political; it does not care if you are conservative, liberal or middle-of-the-road. The more we try to deny its existence or threat, the longer it will take to resolve. You cannot resolve it by yourself. I cannot resolve it by myself. It takes all of working together. If you think your situation is more important than anyone else’s situation, you are part of the problem. The same goes for me.

Come on folks. Let’s not be selfish. It won’t be pretty or easy, but if we cooperate, we can lick this thing.

Larry Turner

Kelso

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Not 'teaching sex'

I would like to address the false statements circulating, particularly on social media, regarding a bill passed in the last session, SB5395, a…

Letters

Letters: Precarious ground

There are so many reasons Donald Trump must be fired, but today I ask those who support him, has he finally crossed a red line for you? How ma…

Letters

Letters: State election results

It’s now Thursday, Aug. 13. When do we get to read about the election results of the governor’s race and other state offices? I have not seen …

Letters

Letters: Wake up

OK, maybe you were asleep during the last election. This time please pay attention.

Letters

Letters: White fragility

Richard McCaine recently wrote a letter to the editor (Aug. 9) about racial education workshops held in Seattle, and McCain derided those work…

Letters

Letters: Thanks, USPS

The United States Postal Service creed reads, "Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completio…

Letters

Letters: Excuses, excuses

Once again I must agree with William Dennis: black-on-black violence kills more black people than any other single cause.

Letters

Letters: Good memories

I had to chuckle at Ray Van Tongeren's letter to the editor (Aug. 4) lamenting the fact that there were two "old white men" running for presid…

Letters

Letter: Landfill operations

I am responding to the question posed by Douglas Irvine in his letter to the editor published in the July 8 print edition of The Daily News.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News