Letters: Let science be your guide

I applaud The Daily News for the many informative articles it has been running about the COVID-19 health and economic crises.

The article about the 1918 flu epidemic (April 6) was particularly alarming. An estimated 675,000 Americans died for a death rate of 2.5%.

As of May 20, nearly 95,000 Americans have died from the virus. A month ago, the number of deaths was 15,000. We are still in the midst of this pandemic and, despite 100 years of scientific progress, we are not following the lessons learned in 1918: respond early, reopen cautiously, tell the truth.

How long are we willing to accept the preventable deaths of 2,500 Americans every day? There are no easy answers, but we do have scientific guidance.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was set up in 1946 to control the introduction and spread of infectious diseases. Its budget is $11.1 billion and has 10,900 employees. The CDC has the expertise to help us weather this crisis. We need to base our actions on the advice of experts.

Let us not repeat 1918.

Laurel A. Murphy

Kalama

