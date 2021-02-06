 Skip to main content
Letters: Let’s improve rural internet

The Washington State Legislature is holding its first hearings on Wednesday, Jan. 27, on House Bill 1336 that would create and expand the authority of a public utility district or local government to provide internet services to Washington residents.

For decades the large telecom companies (CenturyLink, Comcast, etc.) have had a legislative stranglehold on rural Washingtonians’ internet options. These large companies have had an unfair advantage over smaller companies trying to compete in the marketplace and local PUDs, who have been unfairly prevented from offering new internet options because the big companies have kept a legislative lock in place.

This bill is a good first step in improving internet access for Washingtonians, especially rural residents. But don’t believe for a second that these large telecom companies aren’t going to fight this tooth and nail, and they definitely have the dollars to do so. The voices of the people are the only thing that can challenge their monopoly.

Please call or email your state representative and state senator today to voice your support for this bill to improve rural internet.

L.L. Hauer

Winlock

