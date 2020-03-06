Letters: Let’s get some perspective

As of this writing the world has 92,000 cases of the coronavirus, with 3,100 deaths, the U.S., so far, having just 110 cases and 12 deaths (ref: CDC). On the other hand, so far in the first half of its season, we have over 29,000,000 (yes, million) cases of the flu with over 16,000 deaths (ref: marketwatch.com — we actually experience between 25,000 and 69,000 flu deaths per year).

As a young LCC football player in the late '50s, my coach, after slapping my bare back in the dressing room, told me I was burning up (yes, LCC had a football program then) – I did have a fever, but I didn’t even feel sick. Turns out I was actually among the first in Longview to contract the newly-identified Asian Flu. But that was also an exaggerated "epidemic" that paled in comparison to the normal flu of the season.

Every few years we encounter a new virus (remember a few recent ones: 1968-69 Hong Kong Flu, 2002-04 SARS, 2007-10 Ebola, Swine flu, Bird flu, Dengue Fever, etc.) So why must so much borderline hysteria accompany this outbreak? While not minor to those afflicted, the panic element produced does benefit the commerce of the national news media and some outlets that take political advantage of it. However data to date suggests it’s possibly just another of the periodic new viruses that fail to live up to their "press." As in those past outbreaks I’m optimistic that our CDC has the resources to diminish its effect as well. Perspective, people!