Letters: Let fireworks fly

This year, perhaps more then ever, we need to celebrate our country, our America, our history and our people on the Fourth of July. Fly our flag proudly. Tell the world we may be on our knees, but never doubt we soon will stand tall once more.

And let me say something that all who know me won't believe I would ever say, make fireworks a part of this celebration. Fill the sky with brilliant color. Make so much noise that the heavens shake.

I ask that you buy only American made fireworks. Boycott Chinese made fireworks. Buying Chinese made fireworks supports their communist government and that simply isn't American or patriotic. Besides, we've received enough stuff from China we didn't need.

And please don't think for a minute I'm biased against the Chinese people, it's their government that my fight is with.

This Fourth of July we need to demonstrate we are America and we are Americans more than ever. So please, buy only American made fireworks.

Jim Hill

Kelso