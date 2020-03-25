Letters: Less talk, more action

Are we really serious about stopping this pandemic?

“Following orders from the Department of Homeland Security, airline officials are now asking all U.S.-bound passengers if they have recently visited mainland China amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak," according to FoxNews.

The Trump administration said it would begin enforcing new travel restrictions on much of Europe, barring most foreign nationals and screening all Americans arriving from countries identified as hot spots for the COVID-19 virus.

On March 24, my husband and I flew from Dubai, United Arab Emirates to Seattle. We had been on a planned 82-day Viking Cruise from Sydney, Australia, to London. Unfortunately, the cruise started on Feb. 11 and it was immediately obvious that many of the countries that we planned to visit (China, Cambodia, South Korea, Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore) would not be safe because of COVID-19.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The ship was not allowed to dock to resupply at several ports even though all passengers and crew members passed temperature tests (a total of four checks were given over a six-week period). The ship was finally able to dock at Dubai long enough to fly passengers home.