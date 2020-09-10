Letters: Less cash to spend

The people who spend county money are complaining they don't have enough to spend this year.
From looking at the 2020 property tax bills this year, I see that almost all of them have gone up a minimum of $200 each. With 58,000 parcels as mentioned in The Daily News of May 12, my adding machine shows that amounts to $11,600,000 more this year than in 2019. With that much being sucked out of people's pockets, it is not surprising that there is less in sales tax.
I also know that this is just an average amount of increase. Many are much more. And, hey, I need more money this year than I did last year due to my property tax increase, but I'm not getting it, so I won't be buying something I wanted.
Phyllis Makinster
Kelso
