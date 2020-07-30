You have permission to edit this article.
Letters: League resources

Letters: League resources

Primary ballots have been mailed. Since voter pamphlets are not sent for primaries, the League of Women Voters of Cowlitz County would like to suggest sources of information about candidates.

In addition to the Cowlitz County commissioner and legislative races, all nine Washington state officials are on the ballot, as well as the U.S. District 3 Congressional race.

The League of Women Voters of Washington has a website, Vote411.org, with candidate information. Candidates are invited to submit answers to questions. Unfortunately, not all candidates respond.

The Cowlitz County League of Women voters held candidate forums for Cowlitz County commissioner, Districts 1 and 2, 19th Legislative District State Senator and Representative Position 1, and 20th Legislative District Representative Position 1. Voters can view them on kltv.org (video on demand) or the Cowlitz County Elections website.

In addition, the state League held forums for Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of State. These can be accessed at lwvwa.org.

Sharon Watt, president

League of Women Voters of Cowlitz County

