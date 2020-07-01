Letters: Leader to trust

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My kindergarten through 12th grade Teaching Certificate was earned at Washington State University with an internship at R.A. Long High School.

I substitute-taught at Kelso and Longview schools for 10 years as a retirement career, and tutored at Gateway Education until sidelined by the COVID-19 virus. As I hear lawmakers and community leaders begin discussing how best to handle our new reality, a point of concern that sticks in my mind is the question of our schools.

Any leader should balance an investment in providing our children with the opportunity to grow intellectually with the highest focus on health and public safety.

These concerns have been echoed by Clint Bryson, a state house candidate running in our 19th Legislative district. I think Bryson is the leader we need representing us in Olympia because he recognizes this.

As a father and union representative who was born and raised in Montesano, I believe he has the personal and professional experience to lead us through these difficult and uncertain times. He recognizes the difficult balance between a parents' desires to give their children the best educational experience possible while also working to protect the most vulnerable members of our community.