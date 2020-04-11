Letters: Leader appreciated

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I have long appreciated The Daily News' challenge to keep producing – with challenging readership financial statistics. Receiving the local paper is important to me.

Andre Stepankowsky's COVID-19 commentary of March 22 was such a masterpiece of explanation of the intentional journalistic efforts made in this current disaster.

I want to commend the staff, but this letter is meant for Stepankowsky. He has focused with appreciation on writers and challenges, informing us of factors we are unaware of.

Relating this to the 1980 effort was meaningful to me. I've read Bob Gaston's account published in the Cowlitz Historical Quarterly. Stepankowsky was part of that memorable effort then, and leading his staff now.

Thank you.

Dolphine VanZanten Mack

Longview (since 1965)