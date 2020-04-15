Letters: Law of the land

There are people who recognize that the United States Constitution is the supreme law of the land, and the Washington State Constitution is the supreme law of this state. They also recognize that the right to exercise their religion freely and the right of people to peaceably assemble is being violated. Yes, government always has some good enough reason for suspending or eliminating rights (our current situation and implementation of the Patriot Act after 9/11 come to mind). Some people understand human nature and the corrupting influence of power. Politicians are just people and subject to those same corrupting influences. The framers of the Constitution understood this about people and therefore wrote it the way they did; to limit what government can do. Human nature is the same now as it was back then. Therefore, we are well advised to be suspicious of and scrutinize what government does in times like these.