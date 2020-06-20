Letters: Landfill sale

If one demurs, or fabricates, or simply lies outright often enough, there will be individuals who will accept these remarks as fact.

Recently, Jerry Ford wrote a letter to the editor (The Daily News, June 14) with a big lie stating that Arne Mortensen is trying to sell the county landfill. Personally, I like to base my assessments on truth; it’s just easier to remember.

Arne Mortensen, a current Cowlitz County commissioner, recently posted several articles on his website and on Facebook regarding the county landfill saga.

None of Mortensen's statements have been refuted. Mortensen never has wanted or tried to sell our landfill. Mortensen always lets people know what he is doing and why he is doing it. Mortensen also posted a letter (October 2015) from a law firm answering the inquiry regarding the sale of our landfill made by previous BOCC behind the backs of our citizens.

Mortensen always puts issues up front and lets people know what he’s doing and why he is doing it. He listens to the citizens and works to achieve their goals.

Gail Egner

Castle Rock

