Letters: Landfill operation

The July 22 Daily News had a front-page article with the headline, "Mortensen faces pair of challengers." I was surprised when reading the first sentence, which reads "Mortensen has been a controversial figure for wanting to privatize the county’s landfill."
In a July 11 letter to the editor, Mortensen corrected one of his opponents using the same falsehood by stating "If hiring a contractor to work for the county is giving away the landfill, then I am guilty."
The issue of contracting the operation of the landfill was resolved about 18 months ago, when the County Public Works Department was confirmed as the sole operator. Mortensen continues actively to strongly support the county landfill operation.
Why is The Daily News repeating this obviously false statement?
Horst Pagel
Longview
Editor's note: The article mentioned in the above letter references the 2018 proposal from Republic Services to run the Headquarters Landfill, which Commissioner Mortensen supported at that time.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!