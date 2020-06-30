Letters: Landfill control

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This letter is in response to Phyllis Makinster's letter to the editor (The Daily News, June 27):

If hiring a contractor to work for the county is giving away the landfill, then I am guilty.

Monetarily, the county today would have retained control over the landfill, had $17 million more dollars in the general fund, guaranteed bond payments, guaranteed minimum income stream of $6 million per year (but with considerable upside), and all this with no risk of the clean air act or carbon tax killing the landfill

By the way, did you forget the guaranteed for five years no price increase for Cowlitz County, with no catch up?

The gun club loan was the illegal use of a landfill fund and serves to illustrate nothing about me or the landfill.

I have written extensively on this issue. Please look at my website for what I have written on that subject. There have been no challenges of the facts there. Let’s keep politics clean, please.

Arne Mortensen

Kalama