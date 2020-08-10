You have permission to edit this article.
Letters: Labs should be in person

Letters: Labs should be in person

How did Lower Columbia College decide that students were reluctant to go back to in-person classes? Neither I nor any other LCC students I know were ever polled about this issue.

Last spring, I was enrolled in science classes, which were extremely difficult without the accompanying in-person labs. My education in these classes suffered, and valuable lab experience, for which I paid, was never received. Now I need to take chemistry and geology classes to stay on track for my degree, and will once again be without a lab. I will not be able to measure chemicals and observe reactions or identify rocks in person. It would be easy to social distance in a lab if a few more sections were added to spread students out. Why are these classes not hybrid?

Apparently, the LCC administration and the instructors decide what classes are important. Somehow, they believe that math and English classes need some in-person time, but the sciences with labs don’t. And they still charge for labs we can’t attend. No wonder enrollment is down.

Cory Zahn

Toutle

