Letters: Labs should be in person

How did Lower Columbia College decide that students were reluctant to go back to in-person classes? Neither I nor any other LCC students I know were ever polled about this issue.

Last spring, I was enrolled in science classes, which were extremely difficult without the accompanying in-person labs. My education in these classes suffered, and valuable lab experience, for which I paid, was never received. Now I need to take chemistry and geology classes to stay on track for my degree, and will once again be without a lab. I will not be able to measure chemicals and observe reactions or identify rocks in person. It would be easy to social distance in a lab if a few more sections were added to spread students out. Why are these classes not hybrid?