Letters: Labor Day experiment

What if we all conducted a big non-political, unscientific experiment in Cowlitz County? With the Labor Day holiday approaching and people up in arms over schools not able to open up in person, why don't we all plan ahead to stay home to celebrate or be socially distanced and wear our masks if we must be out and about for a short time? No gatherings outside of the immediate family for three days. Wonder if kids could start coming back to school by the end of September?

What have we got to lose? The virus could just go away, like magic. It would be a beautiful thing.

Teresa Stagner

Castle Rock

