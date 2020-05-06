Letters: Knows better

Letters: Knows better

{{featured_button_text}}

Yes, no right is absolute. But its not up to you or Gov. Jay Inslee to decide where the right ends. It's in our federal constitution and you or Inslee are not arbiters of our constitution.

By law, it's our federal Congress members along with the president who determine the extent of our rights, not you or anyone else that feels that he or she knows better than the founders of this country.

Louis Ryczek

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: What missteps?

In a recent article, Sen. Patty Murray repeated the Democrat and media talking point that President Trump made several “missteps” in dealing w…

Letters

Letters: Reopening is risky

I am really concerned about how people are protesting to go back to work and not realizing the huge consequences that they are putting on them…

Letters

Letters: Truckers thank Woodland

I'm a truck driver from Caldwell, Idaho. I was needing to pick up building supplies in Woodland, on a recent Monday and needed a safe place to…

Letters

Letters: Let's discuss

The Cowlitz County commissioners are right to question and discuss the blanket stay-at-home orders of Gov. Jay Inslee. I expect them to do thi…

Letters

Letters: Flatten the curve

I was appalled to read today (April 21) that Sheriff Brad Thurman is advocating the Cowlitz County commissioners to cave to the protests again…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News