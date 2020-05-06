Letters: Knows better

Yes, no right is absolute. But its not up to you or Gov. Jay Inslee to decide where the right ends. It's in our federal constitution and you or Inslee are not arbiters of our constitution.
By law, it's our federal Congress members along with the president who determine the extent of our rights, not you or anyone else that feels that he or she knows better than the founders of this country.
Louis Ryczek
Longview
