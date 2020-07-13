Letters: Know the facts

Lynn Hughes did not check facts carefully before writing the letter (The Daily News, July 11) in support of Rosemary Siipola, and I trust The Daily News will print this so the public does not continue to be deceived.

The Kalama Sourdough Bakery was never a “cottage industry,” despite their attempts to make it appear so. They were licensed on April 1, 2011, as a commercial bakery, not a cottage industry, yet the Kalama City Council permitted them to operate in a residential-only neighborhood, in violation of the law (thereby putting Kalama at high risk for a lawsuit). They were forced to move to Castle Rock after their delivery trucks were fenced off private property in Old Town Kalama.