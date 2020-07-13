Letters: Know the facts

Lynn Hughes did not check facts carefully before writing the letter (The Daily News, July 11) in support of Rosemary Siipola, and I trust The Daily News will print this so the public does not continue to be deceived.
The Kalama Sourdough Bakery was never a “cottage industry,” despite their attempts to make it appear so. They were licensed on April 1, 2011, as a commercial bakery, not a cottage industry, yet the Kalama City Council permitted them to operate in a residential-only neighborhood, in violation of the law (thereby putting Kalama at high risk for a lawsuit). They were forced to move to Castle Rock after their delivery trucks were fenced off private property in Old Town Kalama.
These facts are readily available on the state of Washington Department of Revenue database, for anyone who cares to know the truth before voting for our new county commissioner.
Katharine Carmichel
Woodland
