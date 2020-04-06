Letters: Know better

On March 24, I just had to get out for a drive so I could see something other than these four walls.

Driving through Riverside Park in Lexington, I saw a big group of adults and their kids gathered for baseball practice.

Shame, shame on those parents who should know better by now.

But, gee, maybe they just haven't figured out yet that their kids have not been going to school.

Joan Powell

Castle Rock

