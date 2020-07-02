Letters: Kelso Babe Ruth

Letters: Kelso Babe Ruth

Madam mayor, City Manager Andrew Hamilton, and council members, I have made a very simple request.

Specifically, that documents be provided that substantiate Hamilton's public statement that Kelso Babe Ruth (KBR) – or by association any executive of Kelso Babe Ruth Baseball or others somehow affiliated with Kelso Babe Ruth –has made false statements to either the City Council or directly to Hamilton in direct interpersonal discussion or via electronic means or in written documents supplied to the City of Kelso or its administration.

No such documents have been provided, therefore a Freedom of Information Act request for documents specific to this issue – or in general to KBR or the Memorandum of Use or any Agreement regarding Stan Rister Stadium between the City of Kelso and KBR and any consideration thereof, including emails or texts by Hamilton or any elected or employee of the City of Kelso – be provided so that public review can be undertaken.

The statements made by Hamilton jeopardizes not only the continuing involvement in KBR as an organization, continuing donor support of and its operation of, responsibility for, Stan Rister Stadium.

I request an immediate reply.

Jim Hill

Kelso

