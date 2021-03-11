 Skip to main content
Letters: Keeping His word

I am a little confused about all that I read here from the good Christians about Trump. I read here how great he is.

When I read Proverbs I see what the Lord hates and things that are detestable to him: a lying tongue, a heart that devises wicked schemes, false witness who pours out lies and a person who stirs up conflict in the community.

In the Ten Commandments, I see you shall not commit adultery, you shall not steal, you shall not bear false witness against your neighbor, and you shall not covet. All of these things Trump has done in plain sight of everyone.

The Bible clearly states in many places to keep His word so what I cannot understand is how a Christian can support Trump who breaks His commandments and does things that the Lord hates and is detestable to him.

Robert Stockwell

Longview

