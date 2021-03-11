Letters: Keep your chin up

On Monday, Jan. 25, as I was leaving town on Tennant Way about 3:30 p.m., I passed a small pickup with graphic, foul words stenciled across its back window.

Maybe they were tired of the way 2020 had gone, what with the fires, the virus, the work layoffs, people getting sick or dying, and all the protesters and rioters with their different points of view.

I was waiting for a phone call back from my oldest son in Florida. He was sitting in the emergency rook waiting to be seen. He is a pastor in Florida with two churches and a school he is responsible for. His wife is a chaplain for Hospice. She couldn't even go with him because of COVID-19 restrictions.

As I saw the words on the small pickup, I was a bit saddened that it seemed the world was losing all hope. I sent a small prayer up, not only for my son, but for the world in general. I also asked God to help me be stronger and not to doubt.

Just then, a larger pickup slowly passed us there on Tennant Way. On its back window was a display of two large angel wings and this saying: "I know that heaven is a beautiful place. My son lives there!"