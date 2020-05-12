Letters: Keep the peace

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In response to the recent article concerning Mount St. Helens’ titled “Should Spirit Lake be open to fishing, boating,” I believe the answer should be a resounding “No.”

When the mountain erupted, it was more than a simple, destructive event. It gave us the opportunity to observe the continuing effects on the land that only a volcanic eruption such as that one could provide.

Additionally, following the creation of the monument itself, I find that it is now a sanctuary of peace and tranquility, away from areas spoiled by the unregulated use of two-stroke motors and other development. Taking these facts into consideration, I find that this is not an opportunity that should be pushed aside for the sake of often-destructive recreational or commercial activities.

Lastly, the notion that “we (the community) don’t get a say” is a somewhat-selfish statement, as the Mount St. Helens National Monument is, as it says in the name, national. It is owned and managed by the entire United States, not just Southwest Washington.

Perrin Zahn

Toutle