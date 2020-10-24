Letters: Keep the landfill

Cowlitz County is a great community. It's the people who make it great. A lot of people who live here grew up here and stayed. Others went away for a while, but returned because it is a great place to raise a family.

One of the things that makes this county so awesome is the community support for the people who are disadvantaged. Whenever I do a project, such as taking underprivileged kids to the Seattle Mariners games or the sack lunch or the sock and coat drives, people come out of the woodwork to either volunteer their time or to help financially.

Arne Mortensen came to me when he was running for Cowlitz County commissioner in District 1 in 2016. He wanted my help and he seemed to be an OK guy. Boy, was I wrong. He would come to my shop once in a while after he got elected and help me financially with the underprivileged kids. When I told him that it was wrong for him to try to lease, sell or give away the Headquarters Landfill to Republic, he got angry at me and stopped helping financially. I told him he wasn't hurting Bill Ammons, but he was hurting the kids.