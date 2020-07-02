Letters : Keep playing

This letter is in regard to letter to the editor by Jim Hill about Kelso Babe Ruth.
Kelso Babe Ruth has done a great job at Stan Rister Stadium.
It is by far the best baseball complex in the City of Kelso.
I would hate to see the results in the City of Kelso if Kelso Babe Ruth is not allowed to continue this voyage.
One thing it will lose is out-of-town tax dollars.
As a citizen of Kelso, that is not O.K.
Richard Sims
Kelso
Editor's note: Mr. Hill's letter was provided in advance to several individuals in the community prior to publication in The Daily News.
