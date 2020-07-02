Letters : Keep playing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This letter is in regard to letter to the editor by Jim Hill about Kelso Babe Ruth.

Kelso Babe Ruth has done a great job at Stan Rister Stadium.

It is by far the best baseball complex in the City of Kelso.

I would hate to see the results in the City of Kelso if Kelso Babe Ruth is not allowed to continue this voyage.

One thing it will lose is out-of-town tax dollars.

As a citizen of Kelso, that is not O.K.

Richard Sims

Kelso

Editor's note: Mr. Hill's letter was provided in advance to several individuals in the community prior to publication in The Daily News.